I’m Humbled By Your Accomplishments, Oshiomhole Tells Obaseki
Former governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday commended his successor, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, for achieving a lot despite the present harsh economic situation. Oshiomhole, at the inauguration of 75 intra city buses purchased by the Obaseki-led administration in Benin, said he was proud of his successor for building on his legacy. “I am […]
The post I'm Humbled By Your Accomplishments, Oshiomhole Tells Obaseki appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
