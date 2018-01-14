 I’m my own man, Nyiva’s son says as he battles for MP seat – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
I’m my own man, Nyiva’s son says as he battles for MP seat – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 14, 2018


I'm my own man, Nyiva's son says as he battles for MP seat
I'm not seeking the Kitui West parliamentary seat in the name or influence of my mother or family, I'm my own man, former Cabinet minister Nyiva Mwendwa's son has said. Maluki Kitili said he has what it takes to vie for the seat and his ambitions and
Kitui West by-election: Nyiva Mwendwa's son launches bidCitizen TV (press release)
Kalonzo dilemma in Kitui by-electionK24 TV
Maluki Kitili endorsed for Kitui West seat as Nyenze's widow jostles for ticketThe Standard

