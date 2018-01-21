‘I’m not engaged’ – John Dumelo refutes engagement rumor – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
'I'm not engaged' – John Dumelo refutes engagement rumor
GhanaWeb
Celebrated Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has refuted the news that he is engaged to his 'mystery woman'. The philanthropist has earlier this morning posted a photo of a lady's hand with a promise ring with the caption “she said yes” Social media was …
“She said yes” — John Dumelo is Engaged…. Toke Makinwa reacts
Sorry ladies, John Dumelo is taken and engaged!
John Dumelo successfully proposes to mystery girl
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!