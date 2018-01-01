I’m Not Happy With My Football Career But I Can Win Ballon D’Or – Adebayor

Despite not winning a league title in any of the top clubs he played for, Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor has refused to rule out a chance of winning football’s most coveted individual prize – the Ballon D’Or. Adebayor, whose illustrious career has seen him play for Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Real Madrid, currently…

The post I’m Not Happy With My Football Career But I Can Win Ballon D’Or – Adebayor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

