 I’m still not a fan of huge weddings, Banky W replies critics – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m still not a fan of huge weddings, Banky W replies critics – TheCable

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

I'm still not a fan of huge weddings, Banky W replies critics
TheCable
Singer Bankole Wellington says he does not fancy “huge weddings” despite the elaborate series of events that marked his wedding to actress Adesua Etomi. Banky W and Etomi have been on the receiving end of criticisms from fans since their wedding held
“I can see how people may want to shade me for my previous comments about disliking elaborate weddings” – Banky WBellaNaija
Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Their Wedding Thanksgiving In LondonNigerian Entertainment Today
Banky W Reveals Why He And Adesua Had Elaborate WeddingNaija News
AllAfrica.com –TheNewsGuru
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.