Imo: Mixed reactions trail construction of bridges

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—FOLLOWING the alarm raised by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, that the bridges currently constructed in Imo State, are without professional input, stakeholders in the state, have advised the government to start looking for a solution.

Some who spoke in Owerri, argued that indigenous engineers should be given the chance to correct their mistakes, just as some blamed it on lack of supervision and proper monitoring.

The Imo State chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Engr Emeka Ugoanyanwu, said: “I think the indigenous engineers should be given the opportunity to drive the infrastructural development of any state to ensure sustainability and value for money in project execution.

“The first, second and third industrial revolution have come and gone and now, the fourth revolution is on course, while we have been left behind and being enslaved with primitive issues that have set us back in the past years.

“The fourth industrial revolution is bringing together physical, biological and digital system together to completely change mankind, while driverless and artificial intelligence is already with us. We are still talking about primitivity Nigeria.”

In his own opinion, a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Structural Engineers, Mr Ossai Obiako, was not happy that, “we have numerous failed projects in Imo and we as a professional body, is calling on the state government to liaise with us to find a lasting solution to these problems.

“The only solution is to take remedial action by subjecting them to integrity test to ensure safety of the masses.”

