 Imo State Deputy Governor’s House Gutted By Fire Today (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Imo State Deputy Governor’s House Gutted By Fire Today (Photo)

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A building at the residence of Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, was on Thursday burnt down by fire destroying some valuables. Raging fire which is suspected to have been triggered by a nearby bush fire on Thursday, burnt part of the residence of Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, while destroying some valuables. According […]

