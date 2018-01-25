Impeach any governor that defaults in his responsibilities – Sen. Abaribe

Senator from Abia state Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on the senate to impeach any governor that fails in its responsibilities to the people of his state.

Senator Abaribe at plenary yesterday while seconding a bill titled, “An Act to Prescribe Punishment for Acts and Conducts that are Undemocratic by Elected Officials”, sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah said there is a stipulated penalty in the constitution that empowers the National Assembly to carry out such action.

“When you choose in an election, you must be able to accept the consequence of that choice you have made. Nigerians chose APC, they must live with the consequence of that.

“Any governor that leaves his responsibility should be impeached,” he said.

But Abaribe was interrupted by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan from Yobe state, who protested the comments when he (Abaribe) equally remarked that “If a president refuses to act, then impeach him; there is no other thing you need to do.”

Lawan accused his colleague of veering off from the subject matter and in a way cast aspersion on the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the president.

