Impotency: Court ends 44-year-old marriage

The 44-year-old marriage between a sexagenarian, Mr Muyili Oshode, and his wife, Ibidunni, was on Monday dissolved by an Igando Customary |Court in Lagos State on the ground that the wife turned her husband into an impotent person. The court’s president, Mr Akin Akinniyi, delivering his judgment said that the petitioner was adamant despite all […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

