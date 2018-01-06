In Norway, electric and hybrid cars outsell conventional models – SFGate
|
CNET
|
In Norway, electric and hybrid cars outsell conventional models
SFGate
Sales of electric and hybrid cars in Norway outpaced those running on fossil fuels last year, cementing the country's position as a global leader in the push to restrict vehicle emissions. Norway, a major oil exporter, would seem an unlikely champion …
Globe editorial: It's time to end subsidies for green vehicles
Oil Rally Falters As Traders Seize Profits
EVs, Hybrids Make Up Majority of New Cars Sold in Norway
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!