 In Pictures: “I was shaking as I put it on” – Millionaire heriress Paris Hilton Is Engaged With Her Boyfriend Chris Zylka | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Pictures: “I was shaking as I put it on” – Millionaire heriress Paris Hilton Is Engaged With Her Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Millionaire heriress Paris Hilton, 36, announced on her social media pages that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka. Zylka, 32, an actor and a model proposed to Hilton over the weekend during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my […]

The post In Pictures: “I was shaking as I put it on” – Millionaire heriress Paris Hilton Is Engaged With Her Boyfriend Chris Zylka appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.