India’s gender inequality has led to millions of ‘unwanted’ girls – CNN
|
CNN
|
India's gender inequality has led to millions of 'unwanted' girls
CNN
(CNN) India's preference for sons over daughters has led to the birth of millions of "unwanted" girls, according to a new report by the Indian government. Couples' tendency to keep trying until a boy is born has led to the birth of as many as 21 …
India Says 21 Million of its Girls are 'Unwanted' Due to a Preference for Sons
India has 63 million 'missing' women and 21 million unwanted girls, government says
India estimates 21 million of its girls are 'unwanted'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!