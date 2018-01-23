 Indonesian police arrest two men over gay sex video – Rappler | Nigeria Today
Indonesian police arrest two men over gay sex video – Rappler

Indonesian police arrest two men over gay sex video
Homosexuality and gay sex are legal everywhere in Indonesia except in conservative Aceh province, which is ruled by Islamic law. Police, however, use the country's tough anti-pornography legislation to criminalize members of the LGBT community. Agence
