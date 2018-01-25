Indonesian Special Forces Drink Snake Blood To Impress US Defence Secretary [Video]

Can someone tell the Indonesian armed forces that if they want to impress America, they should kill sharks and not snakes.

That’s a reference to Trump’s fear of sharks, as told by porn star Stormy Daniels, in case it flew over your head.

US Defence Secretary [or defense, if we’re using his Yank title] Jim Mattis visited Indo recently, and he met with the Indonesian chief of defense at a military base on the outskirts of Jakarta.

The military performed exercises showcasing the country’s special operations forces, but it’s this one that really strikes me as strange. Here’s the Telegraph:

Indonesian forces brought out in bags and scattered on the ground, just feet from where Mr Mattis was standing. That included a King Cobra, which widened its neck as it if were going to attack. The soldiers then cut off the snake heads and fed the snake blood to each other, as the crowd looked on. At least one Indonesian soldier bit a snake in half.

Biting heads off snakes and drinking their blood? Just not cool, man:

Special forces in Indonesia demonstrates to Mattis their ability to eat snakes. pic.twitter.com/I24p5adzsG — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) January 24, 2018

Was he disgusted? Is anyone who hangs around Trump disgusted by anything other than Hillary’s emails these days?

He said: “The snakes! Did you see them throw them out and then grab them? The way they were whipping them around, a snake gets tired very quickly. “You could imagine how much training went into each individual there, that they were able to do that. When you watch a force do that, many small things, perfectly, you can imagine that they can also put the bigger things together.”

Radical. He’s almost as easy to impress as his boss.

Apparently on Mattis’ next trip they intend to slice up a live bear and dance on its corpse.

Here’s the military showing off other elements of their counter-terrorism strengths:

Announcer, in rare counter-terrorism military demonstration to Mattis in Indonesia: “And then the dog bit the terrorist.” #mynextheadline pic.twitter.com/GBjy4sHSN9 — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) January 24, 2018

Stick to those vibes, guys, and leave the snakes alone.

[source:telegraph]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

