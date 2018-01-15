 Indonesian Stock Exchange collapses | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indonesian Stock Exchange collapses

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A floor at Indonesia’s stock exchange collapsed into the building’s lobby on Monday, injuring an unknown number of people, according to media reports. “We are still investigating the cause, but for now our priorities are the casualties,” Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told Metro TV. Footage aired by TV stations showed several people lying on…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Indonesian Stock Exchange collapses appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.