INEC declares Umeh winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chief Victor Chukwunoyelum Umeh winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election conducted yesterday in the state.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chief Victor Chukwunoyelum Umeh yesterday received a landslide victory in the Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election to emerge the Senator for District.

Umeh scored a total of 64, 879 votes to end the two years tortuous journey to the red carpet chambers of the National Assembly.

APC came a distant second with 975 votes why PPA came third with 116 votes.

Umeh victory yesterday gave APGA it’s first Senate seat and places it the list of the Nigeria Senate.

Declaring the result after the final collation of the results at the INEC headquarters Seka, the Returning Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone said that Umeh having scored the highest costs and satisfied the provisions of the law “is hereby declared winner and duely returned.”

Results:

NJIKOKA LGA

ACCORD – 5

ACD – 5

ADC – 3

APC – 158

APGA – 11,506

GPN – 7

ID – 0

KP – 2

LP – 17

MPPP – 69

NPC – 3

PDC – 0

PPA – 16

UPP – 7

AWKA NORTH LGA Accord – 2 ACD – 2 ADC – 4 APC – 81 APGA – 7,572 GPN – 3 ID – 2 KP – 1 LP – 5 MPPP – 11 NCP – 3 PDC – 0 PPA – 4 UPP – 1 IDEMILI SOUTH LGA Accord – 5 ACD – 0 ADC – 4 APC – 104 APGA – 4,647 GPN – 5 ID – 3 KP – 0 LP – 11 MPPP – 0 NCP – 1 PDC – 0 PPA – 12 UPP – 4 DUNUKOFIA LGA Accord – 5 ACD – 3 ADC – 6 APC – 124 APGA – 7,307 GPN – 7 ID – 3 KP – 2 LP – 9 MPPP – 4 NCP – 6 PDC – 3 PPA – 41 UPP – 8 AWKA SOUTH LGA

Accord – 7

ACD – 12

ADC – 22

APC – 231

APGA – 12,384

GPN – 13

ID – 4

KP – 2

LP – 23

MPPP – 10

NCP – 23

PDC – 1

PPA – 8

UPP – 6

ANAOCHA LGA