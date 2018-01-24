 INEC dismisses Rumors of Voter Registration ending January 31st | Nigeria Today
INEC dismisses Rumors of Voter Registration ending January 31st

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the rumors circulating that the deadline for the voters registration will be on the January 31, 2018. The commission, in a tweet, described the information as false misleading. The registration will continue, the commission wrote, until a date for its suspension is announced much later in the […]

