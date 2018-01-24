INEC dismisses Rumors of Voter Registration ending January 31st

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the rumors circulating that the deadline for the voters registration will be on the January 31, 2018. The commission, in a tweet, described the information as false misleading. The registration will continue, the commission wrote, until a date for its suspension is announced much later in the […]

