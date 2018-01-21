INEC in C/River to register IDPs in Bakassi

The INEC in Cross River says it is taking steps to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bakassi Local Government Area of the state exercise their franchise in 2019. Dr Frankland Briyai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday. Briyai said the commission had begun consultations with critical stakeholders in the area to ensure that eligible voters in IDP camps were registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

