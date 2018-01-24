INEC lost 85 staff in 2017 alone – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that about 85 staff out of 16,000 died between January and December, 2017 due to various illnesses. The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu made the disclosure while defending the 2018 budget estimates of the electoral body before the Senate Committee on INEC on Wednesday […]

