INEC, NCC Seal Deal on Electronic Transmission of Results

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



In a deal certain to play a major role in the outcome of future elections in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday reached an agreement with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the electronic transmission of results in the 2019 general election.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, endorsed the deal when he met with the INEC boss, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, at the head office of the NCC in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Yakubu told journalists that the commission was committed to deepening democracy by deploying technology in the elections, saying it introduced and deployed the biometric voters’ register in the 2011 general election and the smart card reader in the 2015 general election.

He emphasised the time had come to electronically collate and transmit election results, adding that the measure would ensure faster transmission of results more accurately from the polling units to the various collation and declaration centres.

The INEC boss noted that in several re-run and bye-elections conducted since the 2015 general election, the commission has deployed the electronic collation and transmission platform on a pilot basis.

“We conducted simultaneous electronic and manual transmission of results in some major elections. We are planning for full deployment this year in the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States later this year. Thereafter, we intend to deploy the system in the 2019 general election,” he said.

Danbattas in his remarks, expressed his commission’s commitment to ensuring the success of the 2019 polls, stressing that it would not renege on its mandate.

He said electronic speedy technology would be deployed for the collation of results.

He, however, expressed concern over the non-availability of the 4G (LTE) Network in the northern part of the country, save for other parts of the country.

