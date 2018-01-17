 INEC’s Timetable and the 2019 General Election – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC’s Timetable and the 2019 General Election – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

INEC's Timetable and the 2019 General Election
THISDAY Newspapers
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week released detailed timetable of activities leading to the next general election in 2019. The timetable consists of schedules for the Presidential, National and State Assembly, Governorship
INEC and the hurdles before 2019 electionsThe Punch
Lassa Fever: Umahi cautions Ebonyi residents against “indiscriminate handshakes”The Eagle Online
INEC Warns Against Violence In 2019 ElectionAfrica Independent Television

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.