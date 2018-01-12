Iniesta: Coutinho Cannot Make Me Retire At Barcelona

Andres Iniesta insists that club record signing, Philippe Coutinho is not at the club to displace him, but to make the club better.

Barcelona acquired the Brazil international midfielder , smashing their summer transfer for the acquisition of Dembele.

And there have been talks that Coutinho was signed to replace Iniesta.

Iniesta told Onda Cero on Coutinho’s arrival in Catalunya: “I’m a player for this club and I’ve always said that only the best can play for this club.

“That makes Coutinho one of the best. He’s young and he has an innate talent, while Barcelona are a club where he can keep growing.

“There will never be a player that can make me retire or kick me out of here. At 33 years of age, that isn’t the issue. Coutinho has come here to improve us.

“I’m happy that he’s one of the best players in his position. He has the things that we like.

“He’s a quick and skilful player, who links up very well, uses both feet very well, creates goals and scores them.

“He’ll find a very good environment to grow here. The money we paid for him is another thing.

“The price of the market decides what a player is worth. Beyond the madness, we must be happy that he’s ours.”

The post Iniesta: Coutinho Cannot Make Me Retire At Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

