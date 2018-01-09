Injustice bane of Nigeria’s problems —Otaru of Auchi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Injustice bane of Nigeria's problems —Otaru of Auchi
Vanguard
BENIN—THE Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji A.H.Momoh, Ikelebe III, yesterday blamed the problems confronting Nigeria to injustice and pleaded with the nation's leaders to ensure justice to both the rich and the poor. Nigerians. The Otaru …
Monarch blames Nigeria's problem on injustice
Otaru Of Auchi Admonishes Traditional Rulers On Justice
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!