 Injustice bane of Nigeria’s problems —Otaru of Auchi – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Injustice bane of Nigeria’s problems —Otaru of Auchi – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Injustice bane of Nigeria's problems —Otaru of Auchi
Vanguard
BENIN—THE Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji A.H.Momoh, Ikelebe III, yesterday blamed the problems confronting Nigeria to injustice and pleaded with the nation's leaders to ensure justice to both the rich and the poor. Nigerians. The Otaru
Monarch blames Nigeria's problem on injusticeThe Nation Newspaper
Otaru Of Auchi Admonishes Traditional Rulers On JusticeIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.