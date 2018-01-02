 Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for ‘defamation, falsehood’ | Nigeria Today
Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for ‘defamation, falsehood’

Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Nigeria Limited, has filed a N200 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to a statement shared with Lailasblog, the lawsuit has been filed at the Enugu high court by Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, the counsel to Innocent Chukwuma. Chukwuma is suing […]

The post Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for ‘defamation, falsehood’ appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

