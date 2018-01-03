Innoson Motors, Nigerian Army Sign MOU To Manufacture Military Vehicles

In line with the resolve of the leadership of the Nigerian Army to domesticate manufacturing of its wares, Nigeria indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors has entered into partnership with the Army for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardwares. The partnership follows the satisfactory performance […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

