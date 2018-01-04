Innoson’s arrest: Group blasts EFCC, demands Magu’s sack – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Innoson's arrest: Group blasts EFCC, demands Magu's sack
Vanguard
A conglomerate of Igbo associations across the globe, Global Igbo Alliance, GIA, has lampooned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, describing the action …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!