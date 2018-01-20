Insecurity: Don’t walk alone, NYSC DG warns corps members

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AMIDST growing insecurity across the country, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members to avoid moving about alone, urging them to always walk in groups in their host communities over their service period.

Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. S. Z. Kazauru, gave the warning at the permanent orientation camp at Nowan/Gbam, Tai local government area, Rivers state where 2369 fresh corps members posted to Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states are undergoing joint orientation.

Kazaure who praised the comportment of the camping corps members also advised them to be committed to the Skills Acquisition and Entrepenuership Development, SAED, being introduced by the NYSC to make corps members self reliant in the absence of paid job at the end of their service.

The DG, in outline dos and don’ts to the corps members warned, “First, respect the culture and traditions of your host, avoid unnecessary traveling, night parties and movement during your primary assignment.

The post Insecurity: Don’t walk alone, NYSC DG warns corps members appeared first on Vanguard News.

