Insecurity in Nigeria becoming worrisome – Lagos Chamber of commerce
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the spate of insecurity in parts of the country was becoming worrisome and has grave implications for businesses and investors. Against that backdrop, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, President of LCCI, urged the Federal Government to review its security strategies and prioritise the safety of lives and […]
