Insecurity: Senate suspends plenary next week

The Senate will suspend plenary next week to hold a security summit to address the insecurity challenges in various parts of the country.

To this end, plenary will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday next week, to enable the upper legislative chamber interact with stakeholders with the aim of finding a lasting solution the lingering farmers-herdsmen clashes and other insecurity challenges in various parts of the country.

This followed a motion moved by Shuiabu Lau (PDP, Taraba State) to draw the attention of the Federal Government to activities of militia groups in his area.

Lawmakers also claimed that armed Fulani herdsmen are members of Boko Haram terrorist group, who are fleeing the North Eastern part of the country.

They also alleged that while both chambers of the National Assembly were on Christmas break, some unnamed persons in the Presidency, were working to remove Saraki as President of the Senate.

In his submission, Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP, Bayelsa State), called on President Muhammadu Buhari to perform his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces by protecting the lives of every Nigerian.

He said if the cabinet of the President is incompetent, it should be sacked. The lawmaker also advocated that heads of security agencies who have failed to protect Nigerians should be showed the way out of office, to create room for competent hands.

His words: “It seems to me that Nigeria is becoming a lawless country. A country with no rules and regulation, a country where laws are not adhered to. A country where there is no consequence for bad behavior. It is either we have a government, security agents, or we do not.

“These are the fundamentals issues at stake today, because everyday since we got here, someone has gotten killed, raped, throat slit, killed at gun point and everyday, we have resolutions and nothing is being done.

“The Minister of Defence should tell us what he is doing. If the cabinet is incompetent, then we should fire them.

“We are becoming a barbaric nation with no respect for life. The Executive should speak today and explain to Nigerians what is happening in this country.”

On his part, Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara State) said foreign militia groups now control his home state. He said the militia groups move around with guns and administer justice in place of emirs and traditional rulers.

Marafa said the group members have their presence in all the local government areas of the state and also coordinate kidnappings and other criminal activities in the state.

In his contribution, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba), called on the Federal Government to checkmate activities of armed Fulani herdsmen, whom he claimed are members of Boko Haram.

Similarly, Isah Hamman Misau (APC, Bauchi State) said some unnamed persons in the Presidency are working hard to remove the Senate President and destabilise the Red Chamber.

He accused Buhari of shielding corrupt people who are his allies, while going after others. He also claimed that people appointed by the President are incompetent, adding that some people who appear to be more powerful than the President, have hijacked the system.

“When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the Senate President. During this holiday, it was a Minister that was spearheading that thing. What is the reason? They said that the Senate President would leave APC and that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion and about tribe.

“It is high time for us to do something. If it is about talking here or holding conference, it would not solve this problem. We should look at the security. Who and who are holding offices? Are they appointed based on merit?

“So many appointments in this government are not on merit. Some people have taken over the government as if they are even above the President. We say we are fighting corruption. Babachir Lawal was indicted by the Vice President’s committee. Meanwhile, they are pursuing other people. Why can’t they take Lawal to court? And all of us are here keeping quiet. People who have not done anything are always in court,” he said.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

