Inside “The World’s Most Exclusive Hotel”, Opposite The White House

While the White House may be the most famous building on Washington’s Pennsylvania Avenue, a neighbouring mansion has long played a role in US history and American diplomacy.

It’s known as the Blair House and, considered the “world’s most exclusive hotel,” acts as the official presidential guest house, hosting heads of state, royalty, and presidents-elect.

Only those who are officially invited by the US president are allowed to stay there, although an exception is made for presidents waiting to be sworn into office during the transition period.

Here’s a handy bird-eye’s view of its vicinity to the White House:

But this one is probably clearer:

Situated just a few steps from the White House’s north lawn, Blair House has remained the main meeting location for US presidents and their foreign visitors since World War II.

Now let’s take a look inside, shall we? From Business Insider:

Blair House was built in the 1820s as a home for Joseph Lovell, the eighth surgeon general of the US Army. In 1836, Francis Blair, a close friend and supporter of President Andrew Jackson, bought the home for $6,500. The US government then purchased it in 1942, while Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

Today, Blair House makes up a complex of “four seamlessly connected townhomes,” with 110 rooms across roughly 70,000 square feet. It’s technically larger than the White House. Each of Blair House’s 14 guest rooms has “a full bathroom, three formal dining rooms, two large conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a fully equipped beauty salon, an exercise room, and an in-house laundry facility.” There are also conference rooms, a library, and many seating areas for more intimate meetings. The finishings are traditional and luxurious. When a former president dies, family members are also allowed to stay at the residence before the funeral.

The residence is officially managed by the State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol. Full-time staff members are responsible for cleaning and preparing the home for visitors.

Since major renovations in the 1980s, Blair House has been a frequent meeting place for bilateral negotiations and high-level talks. A few notable guests include Queen Elizabeth II, King Juan Carlos of Spain, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When foreign dignitaries stay there, their countries’ flags are flown from the residence.

US officials frequently hosts dinners, official receptions, and parties at the residence, too.

As keen as I am to stay there, I will gladly wait until it’s not Donald Trump handing out the invites.

