Inspector General of Police relocates to Benue state following Presidential orders

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to immediately move to Benue state to assess and bring to an end the recent crisis where suspected fulani herdsmen maimed and killed innocent people.

Force Public Relations officer Jimoh Moshood in a statement today in Abuja said the I.G has already complied and is going along with additional five Units of Police Mobile Force (Mopol).

“More Units of the Police Special Forces, Counter Terrorism Units, and Conventional Policemen are already being deployed to the State as at this time today to comply in totality with the Presidential order.”

“The full weight of the law will be applied on anyone arrested for being responsible for the mayhem in the affected areas in the State,” he said.

