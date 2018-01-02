Insubordination: Lagos Police Sacks 9, Demotes 25 For Drunkenness, Others

State Police Command has sacked nine cops for going against certain rules of the force. 25 others were demoted for offences bordering, “on gross insubordination, incivility and drunkenness, among others.” The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti who stated this also added that 60 rank and files policemen “faced disciplinary action for misconduct.” […]

The post Insubordination: Lagos Police Sacks 9, Demotes 25 For Drunkenness, Others appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

