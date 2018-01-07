Integrity is the basic requirement in business – Chika Ezeani – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Integrity is the basic requirement in business – Chika Ezeani
The Punch
Chika Ezeani, 31, is the regional leader of the South-South and East region at Procter & Gamble. He speaks about the intricacies of his job. What stirred your interest in accounting and finance? I will credit that to a book titled, Rich Dad, Poor Dad …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!