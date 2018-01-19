 Inter Milan ‘sign Rafinha on loan from Barcelona’ – Sports Mole | Nigeria Today
Inter Milan ‘sign Rafinha on loan from Barcelona’ – Sports Mole

Inter Milan 'sign Rafinha on loan from Barcelona'
Inter Milan have reportedly signed Brazilian midfielder Rafinha on loan from Barcelona following lengthy negotiations. The Italian club has secured the 24-year-old's services until the end of the season, with the option to sign him permanently in the
