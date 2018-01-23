Intercepted Rifles – DSS reveals how syndicate has been smuggling arms since 2012

Head of investigation of the Department of State Security (DSS) unit, Mr Wale Odu, on Monday told a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, that one of the importers who smuggled 661 pump action rifles, into the country last year January, has been smuggling guns into the country for the past 12 years. Odu said this while giving evidence in the trial of five accused persons, charged before Justice Ayotunde Faji, for unlawful importation of 661 Pump Action Rifles into the country. Nigeria Customs Service had on June 14, 2017, arraigned two Customs Officers, Muhmud Hassan and Salisu Abdulahi Danjuma, alongside Oscar Orkafor, Donatus Ezebunwa Achinulo and Matthew Okoye, before the court on charges bordering on illegal importation of fire arms, conspiracy, forgery and altering of documents, offering of graft to government officials and importation of prohibited goods.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

