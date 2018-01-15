International broadcast company shows interest in NPFL

Representatives of a yet to be named major global sports broadcast company reportedly arrived Nigeria on the invitation of the League Management Company (LMC) in continuation of talks said to have begun late last year.

The two officials of the company whose organisation was not disclosed by our source arrived Uyo, where they were said to have inspected outside broadcast facilities of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) after a similar inspection of Outside Broadcast (OB) Vans at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Cited with the LMC Head of Special Projects, Harry Iwuala, the two foreigners declined comments just as Iwuala said he couldn’t talk about the visit.

However, The Guardian can confirm that after a first hand observation of the live broadcast of the Match Day 1 fixture between Akwa United and Rangers, the duo are due in Abuja today (Monday) for further discussions with LMC top officials.

In Uyo, they were seen chatting with NTA Engineers beside the Domestic Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) van that was deployed for the match.The LMC last year executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NTA with the backing of the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The signing of the MOU came on the heels of the uncertainty of Supersport continued broadcast since after the South African broadcaster raised the value of its sponsorship fee on the South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the European Champions League.

Even with the uncertainty of the broadcast partnership of Supersport and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), perimeter advertising boards of Supersport were spotted at all NPFL matches held yesterday.

