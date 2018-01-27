Internet services are selling water to Cape Town residents facing Day Zero
Residents of Cape Town, South Africa, will see the end of their water supply by the beginning of April. Online vendors are taking advantage of the drought by selling water to desperate residents.
The post Internet services are selling water to Cape Town residents facing Day Zero appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!