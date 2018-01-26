Investors in cryptocurrencies are gamblers — Emefiele – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Investors in cryptocurrencies are gamblers — Emefiele
Vanguard
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that it would not render support to Nigerians investing in cryptocurrency, describing such investment has gambling. The Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele stated this in Abuja during an interview with …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!