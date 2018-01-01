 Investors inject $22bn in I&E as external reserves rise by $12bn – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Investors inject $22bn in I&E as external reserves rise by $12bn – Vanguard

Vanguard

INVESTORS injected about $22 billion into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, prompting the nation's external reserves to record the first annual increase in five years of $12 billion in 2017. The I&E window was introduced by the CBN on April 21
