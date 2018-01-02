IPMAN advocates investment in modular refineries – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
IPMAN advocates investment in modular refineries
The Nation Newspaper
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to invest more in modular refineries as a way to end fuel scarcity. Alhaji Debo Ahmed, the Chairman, South-west zone of IPMAN, gave the advice …
