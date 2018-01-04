 IPMAN to address misconduct, mismanagement | Nigeria Today
IPMAN to address misconduct, mismanagement

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

INDEPENDENT Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has expressed joy over the recent Appeal Court judgment in Abuja which declared Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the National President of the association. It stressed that the new development would address issues of misconduct and mismanagement which is currently rocking the association. The marketers, in a statement issued […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

