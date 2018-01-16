IPMAN urges FG to end scarcity, restore operations at Enugu depot – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
IPMAN urges FG to end scarcity, restore operations at Enugu depot
The Nation Newspaper
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria ( IPMAN ) has decried the high cost of procurement of petroleum products by its members in the South-East. Chief Ikechukwu Nwankwo, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Chapter, lamented the development in …
Fuel Scarcity: Independent Marketers Start Getting Direct Supplies From NNPC
