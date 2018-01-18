IPS officer, PSI, constable named in FIR for graft – Times of India
|
IPS officer, PSI, constable named in FIR for graft
Times of India
Panaji: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the directorate of vigilance has registered a first information report against IPS officer Vimal Gupta along with a woman police sub-inspector (PSI), her husband, and a police constable in an alleged bribery …
FIR against former DIG Vimal Gupta
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!