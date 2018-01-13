Iran rejects Trump demands for Renegotiation of Nuclear deal

Iran says the 2015 nuclear deal is not up for renegotiation, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the agreement if its “terrible flaws” were not fixed. “The nuclear deal is an internationally recognized and concluded pact and is not renegotiable,” the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said in a statement Saturday. Iran said […]

The post Iran rejects Trump demands for Renegotiation of Nuclear deal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

