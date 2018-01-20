 Iran’s light oil on verge of $70/b – Trend News Agency | Nigeria Today
Iran’s light oil on verge of $70/b – Trend News Agency

IranOilGas Network

Iran's light oil on verge of $70/b
Trend News Agency
Iran's Light oil price witnessed a significant rise for second straight week and closed to $70 per barrel in the global markets during the week to Jan. 12, according to the National Iranian Oil Company's OPEC Affairs and International Energy Forums
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.

