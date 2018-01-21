Iraq Sentences German Woman to Death Over IS Involvement

A court in Iraq has sentenced a German woman to death after finding her guilty of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group.

She was sentenced for providing logistical support and taking part in attacks on Iraqi security forces.

The woman, who has not been named but is said to be of Moroccan descent, was captured during the battle for Mosul last year.

Thousands of foreigners have been fighting for IS in Iraq and Syria.

The court said she travelled from Germany to Iraq to join IS with two daughters, who married members of the jihadist group.

She is thought to be the first foreign woman to be sentenced to death in Iraq for joining the group, reports say.

Another German female, teenager Linda Wenzel, was arrested in Mosul at the same time for belonging to IS.

Thousands of suspected IS members have been rounded up and imprisoned – several mass executions have already taken place.

Human rights groups have expressed strong concern about the judicial process.

