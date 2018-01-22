 IS and how it continues to plague Iraq – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IS and how it continues to plague Iraq – BBC News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

IS and how it continues to plague Iraq
BBC News
It's more than a month since Iraq's prime minister declared victory in his country's fight against the militants of Islamic State. But in reality the battle is far from over, with attacks on Iraqi soldiers taking place on a daily basis. Much of the
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)The Nation Newspaper
Islamic State shifts to guerrilla warfare tactics in mission to reclaim territory, propaganda showsWashington Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.