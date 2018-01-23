Is Babcock Medical School Accredited

Is Babcock Medical School Accredited?, The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has accredited Babcock University Teaching Hospital for the training of up to 24 House Officers. The school also received two-year interim accreditation from the West African College of Surgeons. Degrees Offered: MBBS Medicine and Surgery (6-year Program) Requirement: 5 credits (in one […]

The post Is Babcock Medical School Accredited appeared first on

