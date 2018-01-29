 Is CBN defending the naira or dollar? – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is CBN defending the naira or dollar? – The Punch

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Is CBN defending the naira or dollar?
The Punch
However, fast forward to January 2018 with reserves above $40bn, i.e. over 30 per cent increase since April 2017, and despite the reduction in exchange outflows caused by the ban of non-essential imports, the naira inexplicably remains between N305 and
Forex Market Sees $2.36bn Inflow As Naira Expected To FirmLeadership Newspapers (press release)
What JP Morgan's likely return to Nigeria means for economy, by ABCONThe Nation Newspaper
Analysts: Naira set to appreciate as dollar demand coolsNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.