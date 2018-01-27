Is Nigeria ready for cattle colonies? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Is Nigeria ready for cattle colonies?
Vanguard
Jos – The Federal Government's plan to establish cattle colonies as a way of checking the incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes has continued to attract reactions and vast interest since it was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh …
Opposition To Proposed Cattle Colony Heightens
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!