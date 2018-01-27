 Is Nigeria ready for cattle colonies? – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Is Nigeria ready for cattle colonies? – Vanguard

Jos – The Federal Government's plan to establish cattle colonies as a way of checking the incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes has continued to attract reactions and vast interest since it was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh
